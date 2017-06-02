Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states during election: U.S. official
WASHINGTON Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states' election systems in last year's presidential race, a Department of Homeland Security official told Congress on Wednesday.
MOSCOW The Russian central bank is piloting a number of digital currency schemes to understand which one is best suited to Russia, Olga Skorobogatova, the bank's deputy chairwoman, said on Friday, the TASS news agency reported.
"Regulators of all countries agree that it's essential to develop a national digital currency, that it is the future," Skorobogatova, who was speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, was cited as saying.
"Each country will decide on specific time frames for itself. Based on the pilot projects which we are conducting we will understand which system we could use in our case for our national currency."
TASS said German Gref, CEO of Russia's biggest bank Sberbank, had spoken at the same event of the need to legalize and regulate digital currencies as soon as possible.
Russian authorities have previously been skeptical about digital currency bitcoin, saying the virtual currency could be used for money laundering or financing terrorism and that treating it as a parallel currency is illegal.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
WASHINGTON Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states' election systems in last year's presidential race, a Department of Homeland Security official told Congress on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Americans' love of their smartphones and apps may be contributing to the sluggish pace of inflation that is worrying Wall Street and the Federal Reserve, a top bond manager at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has chosen a consortium of Bain Capital and Japanese government investors as the preferred bidder for its chip business, aiming to seal a deal worth some $18 billion by next week as it scrambles for funds to cover massive losses.