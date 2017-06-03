Judge approves temporary stop to DraftKings, FanDuel merger
WASHINGTON A federal judge has approved a temporary halt of a merger between sport fantasy companies DraftKings and FanDuel.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia All creditors of India's Essar Oil have given their consent for the company's takeover by Russian oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the head of Russia's VTB (VTBR.MM) bank said on Saturday.
Andrei Kostin, whose bank is acting as advisor on the $12.9 billion acquisition, also said the deal would be closed this month, echoing comments made by the head of State Bank of India on Friday.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Edmund Blair)
WASHINGTON A federal judge has approved a temporary halt of a merger between sport fantasy companies DraftKings and FanDuel.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc , which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.
NEW YORK Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.