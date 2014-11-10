BEIJING Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he is hopeful that speculation against the ruble RUB= would stop soon and that there is no fundamental economic reason for the currency's slide.

The ruble has slumped nearly 30 percent against the dollar this year as plunging oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis shriveled Russia's exports and investment inflows.

