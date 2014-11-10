Energy drags on Wall St. as oil falls further; airlines slide
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast.
BEIJING Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he is hopeful that speculation against the ruble RUB= would stop soon and that there is no fundamental economic reason for the currency's slide.
The ruble has slumped nearly 30 percent against the dollar this year as plunging oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis shriveled Russia's exports and investment inflows.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel)
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast.
TOKYO The dollar was on tenterhooks in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors waited anxiously to see what clues the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon reveal on its monetary policy outlook.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs Group Managing Director James Donovan as deputy secretary of the Treasury, the White House said on Tuesday.