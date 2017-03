Andrey Belousov speaks during Sberbank session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW Kremlin economic adviser Andrei Belousov said on Thursday a forecast that the Russian economy will plunge into recession next year was a "technical mistake".

Earlier this week, Deputy Economy Minister Alexei Vedev said the economy was likely to shrink by 0.8 percent next year.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)