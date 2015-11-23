Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev attends a meeting of the BRICS finance and trade ministers in Moscow, Russia, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS Photohost/RIA Novosti

MOSCOW Russia's gross domestic product fell 3.6 percent in October compared with a year earlier, the press service of the Economy Ministry said on Monday citing the minister Alexei Ulyukayev.

The figure was an improvement on a 3.8 percent decline in September.

"We see that the low point was reached in June, and from July, if we are talking about month-on-month dynamics taking seasonality into account, we see a small positive rise - 0.1 percent in August from July, 0.3 percent in September and 0.1 percent in October," Ulyukayev is quoted as saying.

(Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)