U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected last week
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to tightening labor market conditions that should support the economy this year.
MOSCOW The Russian economy contracted by 1.2 percent in the first quarter of the year in annual terms, the country's statistics service said on Monday, citing preliminary data.
The reading was an improvement on the 3.8 percent contraction in gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2015 and adds to signs an economic slump could be starting to ease.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to tightening labor market conditions that should support the economy this year.
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.