LONDON Russia has set aside up to $40 billion for this year and next to protect the economy from contagion in the event the euro zone crisis deepens, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Russia is also renewing a plan that would allow the government to recapitalize the country's banking system, Siluanov said according to the newspaper.

The government is planning to create a reserve mechanism worth 500 billion roubles ($15.41 billion) for next year to provide for "for the direct financing of anti-crisis measures," the newspaper reported Siluanov as saying.

($1 = 32.4477 Russian roubles)

(Reporting By Alessandra Prentice; editing by Christopher Wilson)