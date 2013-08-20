Russia's Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach answers journalists' questions during the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alexey Petrov

MOSCOW Russia's gross domestic product rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year in July, Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said on Tuesday, up from 1.5 percent in June.

GDP edged up 0.2 percent in month-on-month basis, Klepach said.

He also added that GDP growth in the whole of the year will be lower than the current forecast of 2.4 percent.

The Russian economy grew at the slowest pace in the second quarter since the 2009 recession, at 1.2 percent year-on-year, reflecting weaker exports and subdued consumer and investor demand at home.

Russia's central bank said in a document last week that economic growth could slow to around 2 percent in 2013. The economy grew by 3.4 percent in 2012.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Maya Dyakina, editing by Lidia Kelly)