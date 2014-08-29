A customer visits the dairy department of an Auchan grocery store in Moscow, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Russia will miss its inflation target this year as a ban on Western food imports causes prices to rise, and economic growth will be minimal as Western sanctions over Ukraine bite, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The poll of 15 analysts predicted that inflation would be at 7.2 percent by the end of this year - significantly above last month's poll forecast of 6.5 percent.

The upward revision follows Russia's sweeping restrictions on Western food imports in response to U.S. and European sanctions over Ukraine, a step that officials admit will add around one percentage point to inflation this year.

"Inflation data as before remains at the centre of attention," said Bank St Petersburg economist Olga Lapshina.

"Given the introduction by our country of counter-sanctions in the form of an embargo on many product imports, we've revised up our annual inflation forecast by 1.1 percentage points."

Faced with persistent high inflation, the central bank is expected to leave its key lending rate at 8 percent until the end of the first quarter of 2015, the same timing predicted by last month's poll.

Although the central bank has hiked interest rates three times this year, it is set to miss its 5 percent inflation target by a wide margin.

Central bank rules allow it to miss this target by 1.5 percentage points below or above, but even this softer target range now looks unattainable.

Some analysts therefore predict that the central bank may raise interest rates yet again - although that would weigh even more heavily on an economy already on the brink of recession.

Out of 11 analysts who made a forecast for the key lending rate in September, all expected it to stay at 8 percent except three who predicted the central bank would raise it again.

"In its July press release the central bank clearly stated: 'If inflation risks stay high the Bank of Russia will continue to raise the key rate'," said VTB Capital economist Darya Isakova.

"We don't see similarly strong arguments against an increase of the rate in September, which could outweigh the above argument without undermining confidence in the central bank."

SLUGGISH GROWTH

Russia's economy will grow by a sluggish 0.3 percent in 2014, the poll predicted, the same forecast as last month's survey, following several downgrades in the first half of the year against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.

Economists warned that the growth outlook could deteriorate further if the tensions around Ukraine continue to mount.

"We see possible escalation in the sanctions war as a significant downside risk," said Danske Bank economist Vladimir Miklashevsky.

The poll's prediction is below the government's forecast of 0.5 percent growth.

The poll forecast the economy would stagnate for the rest of this year, growing by 0.1 percent in the third quarter but shrinking by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with a year earlier.

Growth was seen picking up modestly to 0.7 percent in the first two quarters of 2015.

The outlook for the rouble was unchanged compared with last month's poll, with the Russian currency seen strengthening slightly to around 36.5 against the dollar and 47.5 against the euro by year-end.

The rouble hit a record low of 37.03 against the dollar on Friday on concerns that Russian moves in Ukraine would provoke further Western sanctions, before recovering slightly to around 36.9.

