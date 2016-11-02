MOSCOW Russian companies could pay oil export duties in foreign currency in order to minimize rouble volatility, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told Reuters in an interview.

Ulyukayev added, however, that such a mechanism would not change things materially.

"One shouldn't expect that this would bring some major results. The market would be slightly less volatile," he said.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Winning)