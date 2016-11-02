Dollar recoups losses, shares lower as banks weigh
LONDON The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
MOSCOW Russian companies could pay oil export duties in foreign currency in order to minimize rouble volatility, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told Reuters in an interview.
Ulyukayev added, however, that such a mechanism would not change things materially.
"One shouldn't expect that this would bring some major results. The market would be slightly less volatile," he said.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Winning)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will seek quick progress toward a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in place of a broader Asia-Pacific deal he abandoned this week, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the White House next month, an official in the Trump administration said on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.