Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
MOSCOW Russia could temporarily freeze the price paid by consumers for some "vital products" if inflation soars, Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview published on Thursday.
The weakening rouble, sanctions on Moscow over its role in the Ukraine crisis and a Russian ban on food imports from a number of Western countries have pushed annual consumer price inflation to 8 percent.
Asked what measures the government might take if inflation continued to rise, Manturov told state-owned Rossiiskaya Gazeta: "We have a huge amount of leverage of an administrative nature."
"For example, the law on trade stipulates that the government has the right to freeze prices for 90 days on a specific vital product," he said.
"If data monitoring shows dramatic changes in the price (for example if growth exceeds 30 percent) of the 40 vital products tracked, it will be an occasion to think about adopting emergency measures to stabilize prices."
He did not identify the 40 products considered "vital" or say in what sector or sectors they were.
The central bank has said inflation for the year will likely come in above 8 percent, significantly higher than its target at the start of the year of 5 percent, plus or minus 1.5 percentage point.
According to data from the Federal Statistics Service, prices for butter led price growth last month, rising by 22.5 percent, followed by dairy products, which increased 17.7 percent.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.