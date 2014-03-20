Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov holds a news briefing after a G20 meeting at the start of the annual IMF-World Bank fall meetings in Washington, October 11, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MOSCOW The Russian government will not bail out company owners who may face financial difficulties as it did during the 2008-2009 crisis, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Russian business owners have expressed concerns about the impact of western sanctions over Moscow's decision to bring Crimea into its territory.

In the aftermath of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, the Russian government and central bank used billions of dollars from its gold and foreign exchange reserves to aid the country's largest companies.

