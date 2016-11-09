MOSCOW The U.S. presidential election's outcome should have no significant impact on Russia's economy and the rouble, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Commenting on Donald Trump's victory in the presidential race, Siluanov said he did not expect a shift in foreign investors' attitude towards Russia. He added that foreign investors' interest in buying Russian assets was expected to increase further.

Siluanov also said that Russia's fiscal policy should remain prudent and balanced in order to minimize external shocks.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)