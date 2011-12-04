MOSCOW Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's ruling party hopes to get a majority of seats in the lower house of the Russian parliament, the man in charge of the party's day to day operations said on Sunday.

Two major exit polls showed that Putin's party suffered a big decline in support, winning less than half of the votes cast, putting its majority in doubt.

"We are watching and hope that we shall get a majority of the mandates in the Duma," Boris Gryzlov, head of the party's supreme council, told reporters. "We can say that United Russia remains the ruling party."

