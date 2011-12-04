MOSCOW Facing a clear decline in support for his ruling party, Vladimir Putin said the party had achieved an optimal result in Sunday's parliamentary election that would guarantee Russia's stable development.

Exit polls and early results show Putin's United Russia party winning far less than the 63 percent it won in the 2007 parliamentary election.

"Despite all the difficulties and responsibility placed on the party's shoulders, out voters, our citizens have preserved it as the leading political party," Putin, wearing an open shirt and looking subdued, said at the party's campaign headquarters.

"This is an optimal result which reflects the real situation in the country," the 59-year-old leader said. "Based on this result we can guarantee stable development of our country."

President Dmitry Medvedev, who looked tired and unshaven, quipped nervously in comments before Putin that United Russia would definitely win seats in the lower house of the Russian parliament.

But he said that the election was likely to complicate legislative politics for the ruling party.

"This is democracy in action: the party has done respectably, party in essence represents 50 percent of our population," Medvedev said. "This result reflects the real mood in the country."

He said parliament needed a powerful United Russia party but also friendly relations with other parties.

"In any case, given the more complicated configuration in the Duma, we shall have to enter into coalition or bloc agreements on certain, various questions. That is normal. That is parliamentarianism and democracy."

(Reporting Gleb Bryanski and Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)