MOSCOW Russia's largest crude producer, Rosneft (ROSN.MM), is in talks with Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) to jointly develop the Black Sea Val Shatskogo deposit, the Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday.

The paper cited a letter from Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin to President-elect Vladimir Putin that outlined the talks as Russia moves to new regions to offset declining production at depleted fields.

The Kommersant cited other government sources as saying talks are also underway with Chinese companies and Norway's Statoil (STL.OL) over joint work at the offshore fields.

Russia wants to preserve oil production levels because the revenue it derives from crude is a key source of government revenues. The country wants to maintain at least 10 million barrels per day production over the next 10 years and offshore development is crucial to that goal.

Putin, who returns to the Kremlin on May 7 after winning a March 4 election, has pledged various tax relief measures for offshore development.

The prospect of a new tax regime was a key factor behind a deal between Rosneft and ExxonMobil (XOM.N), which last week unveiled details of their cooperation in the Russian Arctic and in North America.

Russia's offshore oil and gas reserves are estimated at 100 billion tonnes of oil equivalents.

