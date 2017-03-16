European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
MOSCOW The acquisition of Indian refiner Essar Oil, led by Russian oil company Rosneft, is set to be completed "in the nearest future, this month", VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told Reuters on Thursday.
Rosneft will acquire a 49 percent stake in Essar and another 49 percent will be shared between commodities trader Trafigura and Russian private investment group United Capital Partners. VTB is involved in the financing of the deal.
Two Russian sources close to the deal told Reuters last month that the deal was set to be completed on March 15.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.