MOSCOW Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov sees no threat to the planned sovereign Eurobond placement from United States government's warnings to some banks not to participate in such deals, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying on Friday.

Siluanov also said that about half of the banks that Russia had invited to bid to manage the placement accepted invitation, Interfax reported.

The U.S. government has reportedly warned some banks that buying Russian debt would undermine international sanctions imposed on Moscow for its role in Ukraine.

