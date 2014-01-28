MOSCOW Russian authorities on Tuesday reported a suspected outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in eastern Siberian region of Zabaikalsk, which borders China and Mongolia.

The Veterinary and Phyto-Sanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) said clinical signs of the disease were identified in samples of cattle at a private farm, adding measures to contain it were being taken. Samples have been sent for diagnosis.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly infectious and sometimes fatal disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals such as sheep, goats, cattle and pigs.

It is not a direct threat to humans, but can disrupt trade and measures to cope with it can be expensive.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by David Evans)