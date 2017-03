Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with officers and defence officials at the General Staff Academy in Moscow February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/Ria Novosti/Pool

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin defended Russia's human rights record on Thursday after French President Francois Hollande raised concerns during talks in Moscow.

"I don't think we had any problems with human rights in 2012," Putin told a joint news conference in the Kremlin.

