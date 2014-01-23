Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
MOSCOW Gazprom OAO (GAZP.MM), the world's top gas producer, posted a third-quarter net profit of 276 billion roubles ($8.13 billion) on Thursday, down 10 percent year-on-year but outperforming expectations.
A Reuters poll of analysts expected Gazprom to post a profit of 259 billion roubles for the period, on the back of a weaker rouble and lower domestic gas sales.
The state-controlled gas export monopoly said revenue for the period rose 7 percent year-on-year to 1.2 trillion roubles.
Analysts have said that they would focus on the company's conference call later on Thursday to seek an update on the company's gas talks with China and plans on gas exports to Europe.
Gazprom said profit for the first nine months of the year was up 4 percent year-on-year.
The company did not report any rebates paid to European clients as part of revisions to its long-term gas contracts for the nine-month period. Such reimbursements acted as a drag on results in the year-earlier period.
($1 = 33.9392 Russian roubles)
(This version of the story corrects the headline to reflect fall in Q3 net profit)
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Matt Driskill)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.