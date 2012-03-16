Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
MOSCOW The head of Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) and the managing director of its Greek joint venture on Friday discussed a possible Gazprom bid for Greek state-owned natural gas company DEPA, the Russian gas export monopoly said in a statement.
Greece invited bids for the company last month as part of a bid to raise 19 billion euros from privatizations. It could be offered with or without its pipeline network.
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.