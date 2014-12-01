Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
ANKARA Russia's Gazprom and Turkey's Botas have signed a memorandum to build an undersea pipeline to Turkey with an annual capacity of 63 billion cubic meters, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said on Monday.
He said 14 bcm out of the total volume would go to Turkey, equivalent to roughly the volume it currently buys.
Separately, Russian Energy minister Alexander Novak said that Turkey was seeking a 15 percent discount for Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Turkey would get a 6 percent discount starting next year.
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
HONG KONG Chinese technology conglomerate LeEco is looking to sell a 49-acre U.S. Silicon Valley property less than a year after buying it from Yahoo Inc, sources said, in what is the latest effort by the firm to ride out a cash crunch.