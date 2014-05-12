A general view of the headquarters of Russian gas giant Gazprom during the company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Moscow June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Monday a long-awaited deal for natural gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) to supply China with gas was close to completion.

"We hope that the negotiations will be completed as scheduled," Yanovsky told reporters, a little more than a week before President Vladimir Putin visits China. "The contract is, I would say, 98 percent ready."

Gazprom, Russia's top natural gas producer, has been in talks on gas supplies to China for over a decade. In April, it said it was aiming to finalize the deal this month.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heriatge)