Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit: source
Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has signed a four-year, 300 million euro ($334 million) loan agreement with Unicredit (CRDI.MI), the company's Chief Financial Officer Andrei Kruglov said on Thursday.
The credit agreement was signed during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum last week, Kruglov told a briefing.
BERLIN European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labor members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.