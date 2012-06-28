MOSCOW Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom (GAZP.MM) expects its core earnings to drop 10 percent year-on-year in 2012 affected by government plans to raise mineral extraction tax.

"Unfortunately, some unfavorable conditions, such as the increase of the tax burden on gas (extraction), could cause a 10 percent EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) decline in 2012 from a year earlier," chief financial officer Andrei Kruglov told a news conference.

The government has approved a gradual tax rate increase until 2013-2015, but Gazprom has been lobbying against possible tax discounts for independent gas producers, such as Novatek (NVTK.MM).

(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Melissa Akin)