Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 38: official
ANTANANARIVO At least 38 people have been killed by Cyclone Enawo that struck Madagascar this week, according to an official of the country's disaster management department.
MOSCOW Russia's environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, has noticed an increase in air pollutants to above permitted levels in Moscow coming from the area of the local region's oil refinery, the ministry for natural resources said on Tuesday.
It alleged that the air near the plant was contaminated with cumene, or isopropylbenzene, a colorless liquid used mainly to produce phenol and acetone.
However, Gazprom Neft, the oil producer which controls the refinery on the south of Moscow, denied the allegations.
"Isopropylbenzene is not used in the Moscow refinery production ... The Moscow refinery can not be the source of the air pollution by these substances," the company said in a statement.
On Monday an unpleasant smell was noticed in some parts of the city and an official with Moscow's Emergency Ministry was also quoted earlier by the Interfax news agency as saying that a malfunction at a Moscow refinery was to blame.
MELBOURNE Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk on Friday offered to save Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state from blackouts by installing $25 million worth of battery storage within 100 days, and offering it for free if he missed the target.
STOCKHOLM Nordic forestry firms racing to replace paper business lost to the internet are trying to transform their pulp mill by-products into glue, biofuel and carbon fiber for aircraft and wind turbines.