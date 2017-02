Russian rouble banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken in Moscow, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

TASHKENT Russia's gross domestic product fell by 0.8 percent year-on-year in May, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told reporters on Thursday, compared to a 0.7 percent fall in the previous month.

The GDP contraction was smaller than the 1.1 percent decline analysts polled by Reuters had forecast.

Russian GDP fell by 0.1 percent in month-on-month terms in May, Ulyukayev added.

