Russian President Vladimir Putin and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) speak at a news conference after signing the Memorandum of Understanding in the Maritime Museum in Amsterdam, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos (NETHERLANDS - Tags: POLITICS)

AMSTERDAM Russia does not discriminate against homosexuals, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters in Amsterdam on Monday where he was greeted by gay rights and other activists critical of Russia's track record.

"In the Russian Federation - so that it is clear to everybody - there is no infringement on the rights of sexual minorities," Putin told a press conference.

"These people...enjoy all the same rights and freedoms as everyone else."

