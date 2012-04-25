PSA in talks to buy Opel from GM, company confirms
PARIS PSA Group is discussing a potential acquisition of rival European carmaker Opel from General Motors, a spokesman for the French manufacturer said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Glencore (GLEN.L) has emerged as a single winner in Rosneft's (ROSN.MM) tender to lift 700,000 metric tonnes (771,617 tons) of Urals crude blend from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga in May-June, trading sources said on Wednesday.
Pricing terms have not been disclosed.
Traders said that Glencore has significantly increased its exposure to the Urals market in the North-West Europe.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
PARIS PSA Group is discussing a potential acquisition of rival European carmaker Opel from General Motors, a spokesman for the French manufacturer said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Technology whizzes who helped Goldman Sachs eliminate hundreds of trading jobs over the past few years are venturing into the bank's flagship M&A business, making some junior bankers uneasy.
PARIS French telecoms and construction group Bouygues has denied fresh speculation that merger talks have resumed between the country's four telecoms operators.