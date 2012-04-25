MOSCOW Glencore (GLEN.L) has emerged as a single winner in Rosneft's (ROSN.MM) tender to lift 700,000 metric tonnes (771,617 tons) of Urals crude blend from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga in May-June, trading sources said on Wednesday.

Pricing terms have not been disclosed.

Traders said that Glencore has significantly increased its exposure to the Urals market in the North-West Europe.

