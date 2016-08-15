Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
MOSCOW Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Monday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by Honda's (7267.T) Russian subsidiary of 55,590 Honda CR-V, Accord and Jazz cars.
The recall is due to a fault with the cars' air bags, the agency said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
U.S. brand management company Iconix Brand Group Inc is exploring a sale of its majority stake in Peanuts Worldwide LLC, which owns the rights to cartoon strip characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown, according to people familiar with the matter.