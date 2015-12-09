Oil slips towards $50 on doubts over output-cut extension
LONDON Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.
MOSCOW Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday he did not believe Kiev would repay a $3 billion debt to Russia because Ukrainian officials are "crooks."
He also said if Ukraine does not repay the $3 billion, Moscow would seek a declaration of default on all other Ukrainian debt to Russia.
"I have the sense that they won't pay it back because they're crooks," Medvedev said in an interview on state television when asked about Kiev's debt.
Asked about a decision by the International Monetary Fund to soften lending rules for countries that don't repay official debt, Medvedev said if the fund is not reformed soon, trust in it will be undermined.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
LONDON The dollar slid to a four-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday as concerns rose about the prospects of a U.S. public spending boost under President Donald Trump after he failed to push through a healthcare reform bill.