Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

MOSCOW (Рейтер) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he had arrived to Moscow to discuss closer military coordination to avoid incidents between Israel and Russia, which launched a military operation in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last year.

At the start of the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Netanyahu said that the Golan Heights is a "red line" for Israel and it must remain a part of it.

"We are doing everything to prevent the emergence of an additional front of terror against us at the Golan Heights," he added.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)