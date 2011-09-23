MOSCOW Russia will vote for Palestine to have full membership in the United Nations if the question of its recognition is presented to the Security Council, Interfax news agency cited a source within the Russian delegation as telling reporters on Friday.

"If the question will be presented for a vote (within the Security Council), we will support it," the Russian news agency cited a Russian delegation source as saying in New York.

The source added that as far as he was concerned, Russia does not see any striking differences between appealing to the U.N. and the current peace talks.

