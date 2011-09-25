WASHINGTON Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said he would definitely decline a job in Russia's next government, citing irreconcilable policy differences with President Dmitry Medvedev, who will become premier in a job swap with Vladimir Putin.

"I do not see myself in a new government," Kudrin, 50, told reporters in Washington on Saturday, in comments he requested be released on Sunday morning.

"The point is not that nobody has offered me the job; I think that the disagreements I have will not allow me to join this government."

Kudin's departure would end the longest tenure of any current finance minister in the Group of Eight during which he has won the respect of investors for his hawkish fiscal stance and decision to save windfall oil revenues in a rainy-day fund.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Douglas Busvine)