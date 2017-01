MOSCOW Russian telecoms provider Rostelecom (RTKM.MM) said on Thursday it had blocked access to the website of social networking company LinkedIn Corp LNKD.N following an order from the country's communications regulator.

Russia's Roskomnadzor communications watchdog said earlier on Thursday it had sent a request to Internet providers to block the website.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)