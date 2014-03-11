MOSCOW Russian stocks fell on Tuesday as diplomatic efforts to resolve the stand-off over Ukraine's Crimea hung in the balance, with ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich due to speak later, while the ruble edged up in line with other emerging market currencies.

At 0810 GMT the ruble-denominated MICEX index was down 1 percent to 1,326 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index had fallen 0.9 percent to 1,148 points.

"The forecast for the week is weakness and volatility," BCS analysts said in a note. "On the markets there will probably be nervousness in advance of the referendum on Crimea, in line with strengthening of rhetoric and political declarations."

Plans by Crimea to hold a referendum on March 16 on whether to reunite with Russia have provoked condemnation from western countries and the threat of international sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine's Yanukovich will make a statement in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Tuesday during which he may comment on Crimea's referendum plan and proposals to resolve the political crisis diplomatically.

Despite the continuing tensions around Crimea the ruble strengthened, after it hit all-time lows last week.

At 0810 GMT the ruble was 0.2 percent stronger at 36.40 against the dollar, and 0.3 percent stronger at 50.43 against the euro.

It had gained 0.3 percent to 42.71 against the dollar-euro basket.

"Basically the ruble is trading more or less in line with other emerging market FX," said Maxim Korovin, fixed income analyst at VTB Capital.

The central bank said on Tuesday it had left the rouble's floating corridor unchanged on Friday at 35.80-42.80 against the basket, and that it had left the intervention threshold for moving the corridor unchanged at $1.5 billion.

Analysts said the ruble was nevertheless likely to face downward pressure this week due to the political tensions.

"In the circumstances of the approaching Crimea referendum and the absence of a final decision from Russia ... uncertainty will continue to press on the value of Russian assets and the ruble," ING economist Dmitry Polevoy said in a note.

