MOSCOW The Russian rouble withheld pressure on Monday from oil prices dropping to seven-year lows, aided by lower demand for foreign currency and the beginning of monthly tax payments.

At 0745 GMT, the rouble was 0.2 percent stronger against the dollar at 70.23 RUBUTSTN=MCX and gained 0.6 percent to trade at 76.94 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The firming came despite oil prices, Russia's main exports, dropping for the seventh consecutive session on oversupply worries.

Brent crude LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, traded at $37.70 on Monday, after falling below $38 barrel for the first time in seven years on Friday.

The rouble's resistance came due to several reasons, said Rosbank economist Evgeny Koshelev.

"The primary being that there is an adequate supply of foreign exchange among local companies and banks," Koshelev said. "Preparations for foreign debt repayment this year has been more thorough and thoughtful ... than a year earlier."

Traditionally, the peak for foreign debt repayment comes at the end of the year in Russia.

Koshelev added that the rouble had been also receiving support from the decline in imports, which restraint demand for foreign currency.

This week also the tax period kicks off when Russian exporters need to convert their forex revenues into roubles to pay monthly levies.

"We think (this) will provide additional support to rouble, though at the moment the latter is moving generally in line with fundamentals," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a note.

Russian share indexes were trading down, adjusting to the lower oil prices.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.2 percent to 767 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 0.3 percent lower at 1,715 points.

