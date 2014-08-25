Oil touches three-month lows, as U.S. supply swells
LONDON Oil hovered around three-month lows on Monday, as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimism over OPEC's efforts to restrict crude output.
MOSCOW Russian food safety watchdog said on Monday it had ordered the temporary closure of one McDonald's (MCD.N) restaurant in the southern Stavropol region over sanitary violations.
The regulator, known in Russian as Rospotrebnadzor, said that violations had been unveiled during an inspection of the restaurant. Last week, the state agency closed three McDonald's restaurants in Moscow and unveiled sweeping checks at its outlets across the country.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, sources familiar with the matter said.