People are reflected in a window of a closed McDonald's restaurant, one of four temporarily closed by the state food safety watchdog, in Moscow, August 21, 2014. . REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Russian food safety watchdog said on Monday it had ordered the temporary closure of one McDonald's (MCD.N) restaurant in the southern Stavropol region over sanitary violations.

The regulator, known in Russian as Rospotrebnadzor, said that violations had been unveiled during an inspection of the restaurant. Last week, the state agency closed three McDonald's restaurants in Moscow and unveiled sweeping checks at its outlets across the country.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)