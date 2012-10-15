MOSCOW Russian coal miner Mechel (MTLR.MM) plans to sell non-core assets, including non-Russian steelmaking operations, its European steel trading unit and ferroalloy and energy assets in order to slash its $9.4 billion debt load.

* The company spent more than $2.2 billion to buy the most expensive of these assets in 2008 and in 2011, Societe Generale said in a recent report.

* It could recoup $1 billion-$1.5 billion for them now, estimates Barry Ehrlich, metals and mining analyst at Alfa Bank. Sergey Donskoy from Societe Generale pegged the price for the non-core assets at $500 million to $1 billion.

* The most attractive assets on Mechel's sale list would be Voskhod Mining Plant, which produces chromite ore concentrate in Kazakhstan and could be interesting to large miners like ENRC ENRC.L, Donskoy said. Mechel bought the company that owned Voskhod for $1.5 billion in 2008.

Other assets up for sale include:

* Mechel Service Global - a European marketing business.

* Donetsk Electrometallurgical Plant in Ukraine - Mechel acquired the steelmaking and rolling assets of DEMZ in Ukraine for $537 million, including deferred compensation, in 2011.

* Ductil Steel in Romania - a steelmaking and rolling asset bought for $224 million in 2008.

* Its sales list also includes steelmaking asset Targoviste, rolling assets Campia Turzii and Laminorul in Romania. Energy assets include Kuzbass Power Sales Company in Russia and power generator TPP Rousse in Bulgaria.

Sources: Company announcements, Societe Generale (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Robin Pomeroy)