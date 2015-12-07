Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
DUBAI Souq.com will expand its workforce and operations after Amazon clinched a deal to buy 100 percent of the Middle East online retailer, executives from both firms said.
MOSCOW Russia's VTB bank (VTBR.MM) has not yet decided whether to buy a stake in indebted steelmaker Mechel's (MTLR.MM) Elga coal mine project together with Gazprombank, VTB's head Andrei Kostin said on Monday.
Kostin told journalists that VTB is waiting to hear whether state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) decides to finance the Elga project in Russia's far east.
Should VEB decide not to issue a credit line to Elga, VTB will most likely decide against buying the miner's shares, Kostin added.
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.