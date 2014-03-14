MOSCOW Russian coal miner and steelmaker Mechel (MTLR.MM) (MTL.N) is in talks with Alfa Bank, Russia's largest private bank, on paying off a $150 million debt early, Mechel said on Friday.

The company's press-service said in an emailed comment that Alfa Bank had asked for the early repayment and the two sides were in discussions.

Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, has a net debt of $9.4 billion and is also discussing debt refinancing with several banks, including state-owned Vnesheconombank, VEB, the steelmaker added.

(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)