MOSCOW The devaluation of the ruble is hurting the Russian economy, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday, adding that the currency was undervalued and he believed it would strengthen.

"(The weakening of the ruble) has a certain impact on the budget, on how it balances and for a number of other reasons too, but nevertheless ... the substantial weakening of the rouble is not advantageous for the state and the economy," Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media.

