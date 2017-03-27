Bob Dylan accused of borrowing some of Nobel lecture from study guide
LOS ANGELES Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.
MOSCOW Moscow commuters are getting a taste of live music on their metro journeys as performers turn stations into their stages under an entertainment project in the Russian capital.
Fifteen stations on the Moscow Metro are hosting concerts by singers, musicians and bands as part of the "Music in Metro" project. Known for its spacious underground halls, the Moscow Metro has previously featured classical music and ballet performances.
Some 200 performers were selected for the project which started on Monday. The concerts are scheduled during off-peak travel times.
MELBOURNE Australian comedian Rebel Wilson has won a defamation suit against a global magazine publisher after the Victorian Supreme Court found a series of articles alleging she was a serial liar had damaged her career, local media reported on Thursday.
LONDON A documentary opening in British cinemas this week examines the challenges faced by Holocaust survivors in rebuilding their lives after enduring the horrors of World War Two and the Nazi concentration camps.