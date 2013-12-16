WARSAW Poland is worried about the possibility Russia has deployed Iskander missiles in the Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad, and will consult with its NATO partners on the issue, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on Monday.

"The plans to deploy new Iskander-M rockets in Kaliningrad are worrying," the ministry said in a statement, commenting on reports in Russian and German media that the missiles had been deployed.

It said it had received no official information from Russia on the deployment, and was checking the media reports. It said it expected consultations on the issue among NATO and European Union partners, and an eventual response.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Christian Lowe)