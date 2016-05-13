Wall Street stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.
MOSCOW Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Friday it had been informed about a voluntary recall of 141,588 Mitsubishi Lancer cars due to a possible front passenger airbag fault.
Rosstandart said the recall would affect cars produced between June 2003 and December 2008.
Amgen Inc on Thursday posted a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, helped by a jump in sales of its Enbrel rheumatoid arthritis drug, but it issued a 2017 sales and earnings forecast range below current Wall Street estimates.
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to tightening labor market conditions that should support the economy this year.