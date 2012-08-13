Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
MOSCOW Russia's fourth largest steelmaker Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) (MAGN.MM) said on Monday it had sold its stakes in two companies, one of which holds a license for the development of Techenskoe iron ore field in the Urals.
MMK sold a 51 percent stake in Bakalskoe Iron Ore Management and 100 percent stake in Rudnik, which owns a license for the development of the Techenskoe field, to Atop International Ltd., an offshore company, MMK said in a statement.
MMK produced a total of 13.2 million tonnes of crude steel in 2011.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.