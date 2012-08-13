MOSCOW Russia's fourth largest steelmaker Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) (MAGN.MM) said on Monday it had sold its stakes in two companies, one of which holds a license for the development of Techenskoe iron ore field in the Urals.

MMK sold a 51 percent stake in Bakalskoe Iron Ore Management and 100 percent stake in Rudnik, which owns a license for the development of the Techenskoe field, to Atop International Ltd., an offshore company, MMK said in a statement.

MMK produced a total of 13.2 million tonnes of crude steel in 2011.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk)