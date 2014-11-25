Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
MOSCOW Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS (MTSS.MM) (MBT.N) posted a 11.2 percent year-on-year fall in third quarter net profit on Tuesday to 16 billion roubles ($354 million).
MTS, owned by the Sistema oil-to-telecoms conglomerate controlled by businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, was expected to report third-quarter net profit of 15.4 billion roubles.
The company said in a statement that its revenues were up 3.6 percent at 107.1 billion roubles, with OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization) rising by 4.1 percent to 48.2 billion roubles.
MTS said it was increasing its revenue growth forecast to more than 2 percent this year from over 1 percent and its OIBDA growth forecast to around 1 percent. But the firm said market volatility could affect its forecasts.
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.