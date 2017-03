Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny walks into a courtroom to attend a hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. Navalny was convicted of stealing from a state timber company on Thursday, a verdict that could prevent him challenging Vladimir Putin for the presidency. Prosecutors have asked the court to jail Navalny for six years, a term that would keep him in prison until after the next presidential election in 2018. Judge Sergei Blinov was expected to hand down a sentence later on Thursday at the trial in the city of Kirov, 900 km (550 miles) northeast of Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin