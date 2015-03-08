MOSCOW A Chechen suspect in the killing of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov is a "deep believer" who was shocked by the Charlie Hebdo cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Sunday.

Russian investigators said last week they were looking into the possibility that Islamist militants had shot dead Nemtsov, a liberal, over his defense of the cartoons in the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

"All who know Zaur (Dadayev) confirm that he is a deep believer and also that he, like all Muslims, was shocked by the activities of Charlie and comments in support of printing the cartoons," Kadyrov wrote on his Instagram account.

Kadyrov also confirmed that Dadayev, one of five suspects detained over the Feb. 27 killing of Nemtsov, had been a member of the Chechen police and had been decorated for bravery.

(Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Gareth Jones)